Karnataka Live Updates: BS Yeddyurappa Meets Governor To Stake Claim To Form Government In Karnataka

The Congress-JDS coalition government headed by HD Kumaraswamy collapsed on Tuesday

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 26, 2019 10:40 IST
I will request the Governor to hold oath ceremony today itself: BS Yeddyurappa

New Delhi: 

BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa has said he will stake claim to form government in Karnataka, ending speculation that his party was playing it cautious to secure numbers in the assembly.

The Congress-JDS coalition government headed by HD Kumaraswamy collapsed on Tuesday after losing the vote of confidence in the assembly after a three-week long intense power struggle triggered by the Karnataka lawmakers. 

"I am going to meet the Governor today at 10 am to stake claim to form the government and I will request him to hold oath ceremony today itself," Mr Yeddyurappa, a three-time chief minister, told news agency ANI. "It is victory of democracy. People were fed up with Kumaraswamy government. I want to assure people of Karnataka that a new era of development will start now," he added. 

Here are the LIVE Updates of the Karnataka government formation:


Jul 26, 2019
10:40 (IST)
BS Yeddyurappa to take oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka at 6 pm today
BS Yeddyurappa to take oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka for the fourth time at 6 pm today
Jul 26, 2019
10:29 (IST)
BS Yeddyurappa went to the Governor's house at 10 in the morning
