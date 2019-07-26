Karnataka Live Updates: BS Yeddyurappa Meets Governor To Stake Claim To Form Government In Karnataka

BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa has said he will stake claim to form government in Karnataka, ending speculation that his party was playing it cautious to secure numbers in the assembly.

The Congress-JDS coalition government headed by HD Kumaraswamy collapsed on Tuesday after losing the vote of confidence in the assembly after a three-week long intense power struggle triggered by the Karnataka lawmakers.

"I am going to meet the Governor today at 10 am to stake claim to form the government and I will request him to hold oath ceremony today itself," Mr Yeddyurappa, a three-time chief minister, told news agency ANI. "It is victory of democracy. People were fed up with Kumaraswamy government. I want to assure people of Karnataka that a new era of development will start now," he added.

