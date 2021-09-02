Karnataka Keeps Close Watch As Neighbouring Kerala Battles Covid Surge

Vaccination is also being stepped up in border districts, said the Karnataka government (File)

Karnataka has been keeping a close watch on its districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra - states with a high number of Covid cases - for last several weeks. There is a an extra sharp focus on travellers from Kerala as it battles high daily Covid infections.

The Karnataka government - which had earlier made a negative Covid report a must for those coming in from Kerala - has further tightened restrictions.

Earlier this week, the state government said those coming in from Kerala will have to undergo a compulsory one week institutional quarantine.

"Large number of people travel daily to bordering districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi from Kerala for education, treatment, livelihood and various other activities. We will also release guidelines for mandatory institutional quarantine of travellers coming through train and flight," Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

Dakshin Kannada district reported 191 new cases in the latest data, second only to capital Bengaluru. This was followed by Kodagu with 95 and Mysuru and Udupi both with 91 new cases each.

The Minister also said that a number of Covid positive students in Noorunnisa Institute of Nursing, the college in Kolar district, were Kerala returnees.

"32 students are infected with Covid in a college in KGF. All of them are Kerala returnees," he said. "I will visit the college and take action against the college management."

Vaccination is also being stepped up in border districts.

The Minister stressed that COVID-19 cases were under control in the state.

"Covid has been brought under control to 700-800 cases per day from as high as 50,000 cases per day. The government has worked hard to mitigate the pandemic," he said.