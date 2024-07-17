'My Party Demands...': Union Minister's Support Amid Karnataka Job Quota Row

PM Modi with Ramdas Athawale, MoS Social Justice and Empowerment (File).

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said Wednesday his party, the Republican Party of India (Athawale), "demands the Government of India and state governments" provide quotas for private sector jobs for candidates from OBCs, or Other Backward Classes.

"Many people are there (looking for jobs in private sector companies) from SC and ST... but there is no reservation. Soon maybe government sector (companies) will also become private..."

"My party demands the Government of India and state governments give reservations to OBCs in the private sector. We are not opposing candidates from the General Category," Mr Athawale said.

Ramdas Athawale is a Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment.

Mr Athawale's demand comes amid controversy in Karnataka over a move to reserve 70 per cent of non-management private sector jobs, and 50 per cent at management-level, for Kannadigas.

READ | Karnataka Okays Bill For 100% Quota For Locals In Private Firms

Earlier Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claimed there would be 100 per cent reservation.

A social media post Tuesday making that announcement was deleted this afternoon.

READ | In Row Over Karnataka 100% Quota Bill, Chief Minister Deletes Post

Reservation will be capped at 70 per cent for non-management roles and 50 per cent for management-level employees, Labour Minister Santosh S Lad clarified.

READ | Karnataka Job Quota May Force "Companies To Relocate"

The quota saw a mixed reception. Some business leaders called it "discriminatory" while others, like Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, said there is a need to ensure jobs for locals but added caveats.

As a tech hub we need skilled talent and whilst the aim is to provide jobs for locals we must not affect our leading position in technology by this move. There must be caveats that exempt highly skilled recruitment from this policy. @siddaramaiah@DKShivakumar@PriyankKhargehttps://t.co/itYWdHcMWw — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) July 17, 2024

It also comes amid rumblings in recent months about similar initiatives in other states, specifically BJP-ruled Haryana, which will hold an Assembly election this year. The state - dominated by the BJP in the past two general elections - saw the ruling party and the Congress split its 10 seats this time.

Given the close fight in the Lok Sabha election, the state election is likely to be hard-fought.

Reservations In Haryana, Other States

The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act was passed in 2020. It directed private firms in the state to hire local candidates - i.e., those with domicile certificates, for which the time requirement was dropped from 15 years to five - for 75 per cent of jobs paying less than Rs 30,000.

The proposal was piloted by the Jannayak Janata Party, then a BJP ally. Reservation for locals was a 2019 Lok Sabha poll promise by JJP boss Dushyant Chautala, who was also Deputy Chief Minister.

READ | "Unconstitutional": Court Scraps Haryana's 75% Quota In Private Sector

However, in November last year the Punjab and Haryana High Court struck down the law, calling it "unconstitutional" and saying the restrictions imposed could have a "far-reaching effect".

And in Telangana, where the Congress recorded a big win in the November 2023 Assembly election, the party had promised 75 per cent reservation for locals in the private sector. The year before the Telangana government - then controlled by the BRS - reserved 95 per cent in all state-run companies.

READ | Jharkhand To Reserve 75% Jobs In Private Sector For Locals

In 2021 Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said his government intends to formulate a new domicile policy and reserve 75 per cent of jobs in the private sector for locals.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.