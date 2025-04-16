Karnataka Governor Sends Bill For 4% Muslim Reservation To President

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot has sent the bill giving 4 per cent reservation to Muslims in government contracts to President Droupadi Murmu for assent, saying that the Constitution doesn't allow for reservations based on religion.

In a statement, Governor Thawar Chand Gahlot said sending the bill to the President using his discretionary powers.

The Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (Amendment) Bill, meant to provide 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in public contracts, was passed by the state assembly in March.

The state's Opposition BJP and HD Kumaraswamy's Janata Dal Secular had called the bill "unconstitutional". The two parties followed it up with a petition to the Governor that said the bill will "polarise society".

