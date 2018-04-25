Karnataka Election Live Updates: Janardhan Reddy Campaigns For BJP In Karnataka

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address about 20 rallies in Karnataka to boost the BJP's campaign in a state where his party is locked in a keen fight with the Congress.

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 25, 2018 13:30 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Karnataka Election Live Updates: Janardhan Reddy Campaigns For BJP In Karnataka

Karnataka Assembly Elections: Karnataka will hold elections for its 224-seat assembly on May 12. (File)

New Delhi:  After the day of filing of nominations is over for Karnataka assembly elections due next month, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah contesting from Chamundeshwari in Mysuru and Badami in Bagalkot district in north Karnataka said he is confident of winning. He will be up against BJP parliamentarian B Srimaulu, a close aide of mining barons Reddy brothers, who flew in on a helicopter yesterday to file his papers.

Apart from Sriramulu, two other men connected to Janardhana Reddy -- his brothers Karunakara and Somashekhara -- have been given tickets by the BJP. The Reddy brothers, as they are called, were at the heart of Karnataka's biggest iron-ore mining scandal that had cost Mr Yeddyurappa the chief minister's post in 2011. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address about 20 rallies in Karnataka to boost the BJP's campaign in a state where his party is locked in a keen fight with the Congress.
 

Here are the Updates On Karnataka Elections:




Apr 25, 2018
13:01 (IST)
Mining baron Janardhan Reddy campaigns for BJP in Karnataka. He say's to NDTV, that he is "working for the party' after BJP chief Amit Shah said that BJP had nothing to do with him. Three mining baron brothers, the Reddy brothers, were at the heart of these mining scandals.
 
Apr 25, 2018
12:55 (IST)
Karnataka Election 2018: These Are BJP's "Star Campaigners"
The BJP will deploy some 40 "star campaigners" including Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Karnataka ahead of the assembly election on May 12, the party has told the state's top election officer
Apr 25, 2018
12:54 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi would interact with candidates, office bearers of Karnataka through 'Narendra Modi App' at 9 AM tomorrow.

Apr 25, 2018
12:46 (IST)
Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote, "PM may come & go. Here it is Siddaramaiah vs BSY & you know who is winning."
Apr 25, 2018
12:44 (IST)
Will BJP Or Congress Win Karnataka? What The Opinion Polls Show
Gains by the BJP in the Karnataka assembly election next month will fall short of a majority, an opinion poll showed, potentially forcing it to seek an alliance to end the rule of the Congress party in its last big state.
No more content
Comments

Trending

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018Karnataka Assembly Election

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL 2018Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableIPL ScheduleHonor 10Huawei P20Karnataka Elections Asaram Bapu

................................ Advertisement ................................