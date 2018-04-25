Karnataka Election Live Updates: Janardhan Reddy Campaigns For BJP In Karnataka

Karnataka Assembly Elections: Karnataka will hold elections for its 224-seat assembly on May 12. (File)

Here are the Updates On Karnataka Elections:

After the day of filing of nominations is over for Karnataka assembly elections due next month, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah contesting from Chamundeshwari in Mysuru and Badami in Bagalkot district in north Karnataka said he is confident of winning. He will be up against BJP parliamentarian B Srimaulu, a close aide of mining barons Reddy brothers, who flew in on a helicopter yesterday to file his papers.Apart from Sriramulu, two other men connected to Janardhana Reddy -- his brothers Karunakara and Somashekhara -- have been given tickets by the BJP. The Reddy brothers, as they are called, were at the heart of Karnataka's biggest iron-ore mining scandal that had cost Mr Yeddyurappa the chief minister's post in 2011. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address about 20 rallies in Karnataka to boost the BJP's campaign in a state where his party is locked in a keen fight with the Congress.