Karnataka Election Live Updates: Janardhan Reddy Campaigns For BJP In Karnataka

Apart from Sriramulu, two other men connected to Janardhana Reddy -- his brothers Karunakara and Somashekhara -- have been given tickets by the BJP. The Reddy brothers, as they are called, were at the heart of Karnataka's biggest iron-ore mining scandal that had cost Mr Yeddyurappa the chief minister's post in 2011. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address about 20 rallies in Karnataka to boost the BJP's campaign in a state where his party is locked in a keen fight with the Congress.
Breaking: 'tainted' mining baron Janardhan Reddy campaigns for BJP in #Karnataka. Tells me 'I am working for the party'. Tune into NDTV. pic.twitter.com/zk8k1sj6Yi- Sreenivasan Jain (@SreenivasanJain) April 25, 2018
Amit Shah says BJP has nothing to do with Janardhan Reddy. But NDTV filmed the mining baron campaigning alongside BJP candidate Sriramulu in north #Karnataka. Watch NDTV for more. pic.twitter.com/tDEVKowRWS- Sreenivasan Jain (@SreenivasanJain) April 25, 2018
The BJP will deploy some 40 "star campaigners" including Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Karnataka ahead of the assembly election on May 12, the party has told the state's top election officer
PM Shri @narendramodi will interact with all candidates, office bearers, elected representatives and karyakartas of @BJP4Karnataka through 'Narendra Modi App' at 9 am on 26 April 2018. pic.twitter.com/4KrcPJuxDE- BJP (@BJP4India) April 25, 2018
Gains by the BJP in the Karnataka assembly election next month will fall short of a majority, an opinion poll showed, potentially forcing it to seek an alliance to end the rule of the Congress party in its last big state.