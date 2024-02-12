Karnataka Convent School Teacher Tells Students 'Mahabharat, Ramayan Imaginary', Suspended

So far, no First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against her. (Representational)

A teacher from a school in Karnataka's Mangaluru has been dismissed after an uproar from a right-wing group over alleged derogatory comments on the Mahabharat, Ramayan, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The group, supported by BJP MLA Vedyas Kamath, alleged that a teacher from St Gerosa English HR Primary School in the coastal town taught students that the Mahabharat and the Ramayan were "imaginary".

They alleged the teacher spoke against PM Modi too.

The group alleged the teacher referred to the 2002 Godhra riots and the Bilkis Bano gang-rape case while speaking against PM Modi. She is trying to "induce feelings of hatred in the minds of children", the group said in a complaint.

They also held protests on Saturday, and today the BJP MLA joined them, demanding the suspension of the teacher.

The Deputy Director of Public Instructions (DDPI) is investigating the case. The school has removed the teacher over the alleged remarks.

"St Gerosa School has a history of 60 years and to date, no incident like this has happened. This unfortunate incident has created a temporary mistrust between us and our move will help rebuild this trust with your cooperation and we all work together for the better future of our students," the school said in a letter.

So far, no First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against her.