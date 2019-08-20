Karnataka Cabinet Expansion LIVE Updates: BS Yediyurappa's Cabinet To Be Sworn-In Today

After single-handedly running Karnataka for over 23 days following his swearing-in ceremony on July 26, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will finally get to expand his cabinet today. The development will come as a major relief for BS Yediyurappa, considering the criticism that has been coming his way from the opposition in recent weeks. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the cabinet expansion is expected to take place between 10:30-11:30 am today. The Chief Minister, criticised by the Congress and JDS for the delay in the appointment of ministers, proposed the names of 17 MLAs including KS Eshwarappa, Jagdish Shettar, CT Ravi and Basavaraj Bommai to Governor Vajubhai Vala on Monday. BS Yediyurappa had earlier visited Delhi to get a list of cabinet members approved. But BJP chief Amit Shah told him to focus on flood relief instead at a time when Karnataka was losing so many lives to the raging monsoon.

Here are the LIVE Updates of the Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa's Cabinet Expansion: