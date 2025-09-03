"Woman Cop Behaves Like Pomeranian Dog...": Karnataka BJP MLA's Shocker

A BJP MLA in Karnataka is under fire over his disparaging remarks against a woman Superintendent of Police (SP), saying that she was acting like a pet dog of Congress leaders in Davanagere district.

BJP MLA BP Harish, speaking at a programme organised by the Reporters' Guild in Davanagere city yesterday, said, "I am an MLA, but when the SP sees me at functions, she turns her face. At the same time, she waits at the gates for members of the Shamanur family, and behaves like a Pomeranian dog of their household." He was referring to IPS officer Uma Prashant.

The Shamanur family holds significant political clout in Davangere. Veteran Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa is an MLA, his son SS Mallikarjun is a minister for Mines, Geology and Horticulture in the Siddaramaiah-led government, and his daughter-in-law Prabha Mallikarjun is a Member of Parliament.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Mr Harish for his shocking remarks.

Unfortunately, this is the third such instance where a woman bureaucrat was insulted by a politician in Karnataka in recent months.

In July, BJP MLC N Ravikumar issued derogatory remarks against Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh. Expressing his displeasure over Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh not being present to receive a submission from a BJP delegation, Mr Ravikumar allegedly mocked her, saying that she is always occupied during the day with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's work and only performs her government duties at night.

An FIR was filed against him.

He, however, defended his remarks and said that he did not make any derogatory remarks against her.

Earlier, the MLC suggested that Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fauzia Tarannum might have come from Pakistan, sparking a row.