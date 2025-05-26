Karnataka BJP Leader N Ravikumar Calls Official 'Pakistani', Police Case Filed

A major political controversy erupted in Karnataka after the BJP's Member of Legislative Council N Ravikumar made a communal remark against Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum, a Muslim IAS officer. During a BJP protest in front of her office, Mr Ravikumar had questioned whether the officer was "from Pakistan". It had sparked outrage and a police case was promptly lodged.

The comment was made during a BJP protest against the alleged mistreatment of Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy.

On May 21, Narayanaswamy was reportedly confined inside a government guest house by Congress supporters during his visit to Chittapur. It was a backlash by Congress workers following his controversial comment comparing Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge to a dog.

Amid the protest, Mr Ravikumar had said, "I don't know whether the Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner has come from Pakistan or is an IAS officer here. Looking at your applause, it seems like the DC has indeed come from Pakistan".

The remark drew instant criticism for its communal tone and content that was seen as an attack on a civil servant's patriotism and identity.

Priyank Kharge Slams "Hateful Mindset"

Priyank Kharge, who is also the son of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, condemned the statement, calling it "highly distasteful" and reflective of a dangerous mindset.

"This is the kind of speech BJP leaders are making across the country. Attacking a respected officer like this is unacceptable. People who speak this way about their fellow citizens - can we even call them true Indians?" he asked, labeling such rhetoric as "anti-social."

Legal Action Initiated

A resident of Kalaburagi, Dattatreya, has filed a formal complaint with the local police. A First Information Report has been registered against Ravikumar Accusing him under sections linked to assertions prejudicial to national integration, threat of injury to a public servant, malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings and the law against atrocities on people belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Tribes.