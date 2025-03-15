Advertisement
Karnataka BJP Leader, Cop In A Midnight Slap Fight. Video Is Viral

Read Time: 1 min

Read Time: 1 min
Share

A cop and a BJP leader are seen fighting in Karnataka

It appeared like a power slap contest. The match played out between a cop and a BJP leader in Karnataka.

The slapping match, the video of which is now in wide circulation, was reported from Chitradurga, nearly 270 km from capital Bengaluru.

A group had gathered on Durgada Siri Hotel Road around midnight on Friday. Sub Inspector Gadilinga Gowdar instructed them to disperse and go home.

Enraged by this, Madhugiri BJP District President Hanumanta Gowda allegedly abused the cop.

Triggered, the cop threw in a slap. And soon a fight ensued, shows the video. The BJP leader, thrown off balance, hits back. The cop can be seen charging back as a man tries to come in between to stop the fight.

Counter-complainants have been registered from both sides.

