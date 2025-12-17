Karnataka Bans Pigeon Feeding In Public Places Over Health Risks

The Karnataka government is moving to regulate and prohibit pigeon feeding in public spaces, citing serious health risks-including respiratory issues-linked to bird droppings and feathers.

In an official note, the Health and Family Welfare Department stated that uncontrolled feeding has led to large bird populations and growing health hazards, particularly in urban centres.

The Health Department has directed the Urban Development Department to instruct the Greater Bengaluru Authority and all municipal corporations to implement the following measures:

A complete ban on feeding pigeons in areas where it causes a public nuisance or health risk.

Designated feeding zones only, which must be managed by recognised NGOs or charitable organisations.

Restricted feeding hours to limit bird gatherings.

Strict enforcement, including on-the-spot warnings, fines, and prosecution under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for spreading infectious diseases.

The government's note pointed to a precedent set by the Bombay High Court, which led the Greater Mumbai Corporation to seal pigeon-feeding enclosures (kabutarkhanas) to curb the nuisance.

Health officials noted that authorities already have the power to act under existing laws. This includes the BNS 2023, which covers public nuisance and acts likely to spread dangerous diseases-offering penalties ranging from fines to two years in prison.

Additionally, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Act, 2025, and the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act, 1976, empower local bodies to take necessary steps to maintain public health standards.

While the government cites safety as the primary motivator, the move is expected to spark debate among animal lovers and bird feeders.