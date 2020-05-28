Karnataka Bans All Travel From 5 Other States Over Coronavirus Fears

Trains from 5 states will not be allowed in Karnataka, the state said (File)

Karnataka has again suspended incoming transport from neighbouring states to contain the spiralling coronavirus infection in the state. This time the list has five states instead of earlier four. No flights, trains or other vehicles will allowed to come to the state from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the state said today.

Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in India.

On May 18 -- days after lockdown4 was announced -- Karnataka had banned entry of people from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The order came after the Centre said that movement of passengers will be allowed only with mutual consent of states.

But soon after, the Centre had allowed domestic flights, over-riding the objections of states that wanted stricter coronavirus protocol. Passenger train service is expected to start in a limited fashion from June 1.