BJP Seeks Action Against Sonia Gandhi Over 'Karnataka Sovereignty' Remark

"The intent apparently is to disturb the equanimity, harmony and peace," BJP said.

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of openly advocating for "separating" Karnataka from India, the Bharatiya Janata Party has written to the Election Commission of India demanding "immediate and firm" action against Congress and its former president Sonia Gandhi for her "sovereignty" remark at a poll rally.

"The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's reputation, sovereignty or integrity," a May 6 tweet by the Congress quoted Sonia Gandhi, which evoked sharp attacks by the BJP and the PM.

"Such a tweet is well-considered evil design to provoke the staunch nationalists, peace-loving, progressive and globally recognised people of Karnataka. The intent apparently is to disturb the equanimity, harmony and peace that obtains in Karnataka just to garner the votes and support of some select communities or groups, whose sole purpose and intent is to disrupt the very being of the Indian State," the BJP said in its letter to the poll body.

It further said the grand old party's "general and emerging impression" is one of a party that always sides with forces that are inimical and opposed to the Indian state.

Calling Mrs Gandhi's remark "unfortunate and inappropriate", the BJP said even remotely suggesting secession to the people of Karnataka, "who were at the forefront of India's Independence movement and who have post-independence led in the fields of art, culture, education, industry & trade", amounts to insulting and humiliating them.

"Karnataka is a very important member state in the Union of India and any call to protect the sovereignty of a member State of the Union of India amounts to a call for secession and is fraught with perilous & pernicious consequences," the BJP letter said, detaining generally accepted essentials of a sovereign state.

Sonia Gandhi's call to protect the sovereignty of Karnataka follows a pattern of "mischievous and intentional indiscretions" committed by the Congress party, the BJP said, accusing it of supporting secessionist bodies or movements like the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) or "tukde tukde gang".