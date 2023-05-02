Congress Cites Bajrang Dal, PFI In Karnataka Promise To Act Against Hatred

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: Congress promises action on organisations spreading hatred.

In its manifesto for the May 10 assembly elections in Karnataka, the Congress equated banned Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) with Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of the Sangh-affiliated Vishwa Hindu Parishad, saying it will ban such organisations that promote "enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities".

"The Congress Party is committed to take firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste or religion. We believe that law and Constitution is sacrosanct and can not be violated by individuals and Organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities," the manifesto, called 'Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota' (peaceful garden of all communities), read, adding that the party, if voted to power in the state, will take 'decisive action' as per law, including imposing a ban on them.

It also promised to repeal, within 1 year of coming to power, "all unjust laws and other anti-people laws" passed by the BJP government in the state.

The grand old party reiterated fice guarantees -- Gruha Jyothi (which promises 200 units of free electricity to all), Gruha Lakshmi (Rs 2,000 monthly to every woman head of the family), Anna Bhagya (10 kg of food grains of their choice -- among rice, ragi, jowar, millet -- to every person in a BPL family), Yuva Nidhi (Rs 3,000 every month for two years to unemployed graduates, and Rs 1,500 every month as an allowance for unemployed diploma holders), and Shakti (free travel to all women throughout the state in regular KSRTC/BMTC buses).

As a "sixth guarantee", Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, who has won assembly polls a record nine consecutive times in the state, said the promises will be implemented in the first cabinet meeting on the first day of government formation.

The manifesto was released in the presence of former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, the KPCC President DK Shivakumar and Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera.

Earlier, in April, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said each vote to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will protect the State from PFI.

The centre had, in September last year, banned the PFI under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The Home Ministry said PFI and its affiliates have been indulging in unlawful activities "prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country", and that they have the potential to disturb public peace and communal harmony.

"Several criminal activities and brutal murders have been committed by PFI members over the past to create a reign of terror in the public mind," it said.

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.