Karnataka Announces Old Pension Scheme Benefits For 13,000 Employees

The Karnataka government has issued a notification to bring about its 13,000 employees, who were notified before April 1, 2006, but were appointed at a later date, under the Old Pension Scheme.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah posted on 'X' on Wednesday that he had made this promise to the government employees on a strike against the new pension scheme.

"Before the election, I visited the place where the employees were on a strike against the NPS and promised to fulfil the demand after we come to power. I hope this decision has given comfort to all the families of 13,000 employees under NPS," he said.

