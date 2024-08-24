How A Madhya Pradesh Dam Destroyed Fertile Land It Was Meant To Irrigate

On August 11, 2022, the first signs of trouble were detected with a leak in the Karam Dam.

A dam in Madhya Pradesh captured nationwide attention two years ago when it was breached even before it was completed. Today, Karam Dam - in Dharampuri tehsil of Dhar district - remains under construction, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Despite the suspension of eight officials, two of whom have since retired and the others reinstated, and the blacklisting of the construction company, no accountability has been established for the massive failure that endangered over 18 villages and devastated the livelihoods of farmers in 42 villages.

On August 11, 2022, the first signs of trouble were detected with a leak in the Karam Dam. The government and local administration had no choice but to breach the incomplete wall to prevent a larger catastrophe. For three nights, they worked tirelessly to release the water safely. Yet, after the initial crisis was averted, attention waned, leaving the Karam Dam abandoned and the affected villagers in a state of despair.

Fertile Lands Destroyed

The dam was originally intended to irrigate the agricultural lands of 42 villages in Dharampuri tehsil. However, since the breach, the flood-affected tribal farmers have been struggling to survive. Their fertile lands were destroyed, replaced by fields filled with stones from the floodwaters. The result is that many farmers, like Shivam Kahir, have been forced into labor work to make ends meet.

"Due to the Karam Dam bursting two years ago, our land and crops were destroyed. The fertile soil was washed away, and now our fields are filled with stones. We have resupeatedly asked the government for compensation and to restore our land, but nothing has been done," says Shivam, expressing the frustration felt by many in his village.

The situation is so dire that some villagers have taken refuge in the nearby forests, leaving their homes behind. They face daily hardships, including a lack of food and basic necessities. Many villagers, like Jaisingh, have issued a stern warning to the government: if problems are not addressed, they will obstruct any further work on the dam.

"The agency responsible for the dam's construction made us sign consent forms, but now they've been given the contract again. If they don't remove the debris from our fields before resuming work, we will not allow them to start," Jaisingh warns.

'No Electricity, Roads For 2 Years'

Farmers are also demanding compensation akin to what was provided to those affected by the Narmada floods. "We have been without electricity, water, and roads for two years. We should be compensated just like the Narmada flood-affected people," says Kamal, a resident of Utavali village. He highlights the severe neglect from the government, stating that despite the compensation for land, no reparations have been made for the loss of trees, wells, or other essential resources.

Living conditions for the displaced farmers are deplorable. They reside in makeshift shelters in the forests, facing threats from wild animals and lacking basic amenities such as electricity and roads. Education for children has been reduced to makeshift classes held in huts, and the community remains in a constant state of fear and insecurity.

"The affected tribal farmers were given Rs 2 lakh per bigha as compensation, which was insufficient. They were promised homes and land in return, but two years later, they are still waiting," says Panchilal Meda, a former MLA from Congress. He further accuses the government of gross corruption, claiming that the dam, which cost Rs 305 crore, was built using substandard materials.

Despite these allegations, government officials maintain that most of the compensation has been distributed. "Only a few people are left to receive compensation. We are working on completing this process and will continue to investigate and compensate those eligible," states MS Chauhan, executive engineer. He adds that due to the complexity of the project, the construction work will take another two years.

In 2018, ANS Construction from Delhi was awarded the contract to build the Karam Dam. ANS subcontracted the work to Gwalior's Sarathi Construction. Following the dam's failure, both companies were blacklisted on August 16, 2022. However, Sarathi Construction contested the decision in the High Court, while the government remained largely inactive, allowing the company to clear its name.

As the people of Dharampuri continue to suffer from the aftermath of the dam's failure, the unresolved issues of accountability, corruption, and neglect cast a long shadow over the future of Karam Dam and the farmers it was meant to serve.