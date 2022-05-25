Kapil Sibal Tells NDTV Quitting Congress Not A Sudden Decision: Top Quotes

On his resignation from Congress: It wasn't sudden. I didn't want it to be a tamasha. Political parties are like voluntary organisation, people come and go.

It's always difficult to move on. At the same time, every person has to think for himself if the time has come to do something different. There are no independent voices in the party.

On Joining another party: BJP, over my dead body. I am not going to join any party.

On Samajwadi Party: I am not in Samajwadi Party. I could take the support of any party which supported me. I am for the idea of inclusive India, that's the ideology of India.