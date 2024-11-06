Kanpur Lineman Dies After Power Unexpectedly Back On Line, Cops File Case

A lineman who climbed a pole to fix the power wire in Kanpur Dehat, Uttar Pradesh, died after a power malfunction.

A gruesome video of his burning body, adhered to the pole, was widely circulated. In the video, he could be seen screaming and writhing in pain as his body caught fire, burnt and fell in pieces before his stunned colleagues could do anything.

Following the death of Manoj, a contract worker, his family and the residents of Rajpur town, Sikandra tehsil, blocked the road, demanding justice.

It has been alleged that his death took place due to gross negligence of the electricity department. He had climbed the pole after a power shutdown, but it appears that the electricity line was live.

Manoj's wife has alleged that he had a fight with the Junior Engineer a few days ago. So after Manoj ensured a shutdown, the line was again started by the JE, she has alleged.

The family has also demanded that a relative be given a government job and Rs 50 lakh as compensation.

They calmed down after intervention by the police. On the basis of their complaint, the police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the XEN, Sub Divisional Officer and the Junior Engineer.

Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad said, "Officials should be held responsible for it. And should it (the power line) be reopened again, it should not be installed without permission".

The mobile number from which the message is sent "should be in writing so such incidents can be prevented," he added.