India's First Nocturnal Zoo Earns Rs 3 Crore Annually

Kankaria Nocturnal Zoo was built in 2017 and houses nocturnal birds and animals

Kankaria, India''s first nocturnal zoo, records over Rs 3 crore yearly income. The two-floor zoo is designed to create a night-like environment in the day time and vice versa.

"Total investment on this zoo was Rs 17 crore and we get around Rs 3.6 crore annual return a year," said its director RK Sahu.

It was built in 2017, keeping nocturnal animals such as Hedgehog, Jungle cat, and Striped Hyena, who are active in dark.

It has got a geothermal system for aeration, introduced first time in India for animals as well as visitors. It is also provided with a special lighting system to give it a night-like look, said Mr Sahu.

The whole property is designed in a way to give it a jungle-like texture also. Public response to the initiative is very good, he said.

