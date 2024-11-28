Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Post Of Woman Commando Guarding PM Modi Viral

Kangana Ranaut posted a photo of a woman commando guarding PM Narendra Modi

A photo shared by BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut on her Instagram 'story' has been cited as a huge example of women empowerment.

In the photo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen walking in front of a woman commando in a dark suit.

Her expression is of seriousness while on the job, an unmistakable sign of being among the Prime Minister's elite bodyguards, Instagram users pointed out.

Many speculated she could be part of the highly trained Special Protection Group (SPG), an elite force entrusted with the task of providing proximate security to the Prime Minister, former Prime Minister, and their immediate family members.

Some women SPG commandos are also part of the 'Close Protection Team'.

Her actual service branch, however, remains unknown.

The SPG charter gives great responsibility to its members and this needs to be shouldered without any compromise on standards of performance the nation expects, the SPG says on its website. New initiatives in modernising and capacity building of the force are a continuous process, it says.

The country's armed forces also encourage women to join their ranks. Woman officers now command units such as air defence, signals, ordnance, intelligence, engineers and service corps.