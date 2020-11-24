Kangana Ranaut, Sister To Appear Before Mumbai Cops On January 8: Court

The Judge refused to accept Kangana Ranaut and her sister's argument that they were busy with a wedding.

Actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel will appear before the Mumbai police on January 8 in a case filed against them over provocative social media posts.

The Bombay High Court did not cancel the case against the sisters, as they had requested, after they skipped three summons to appear before the police.

The Judge refused to accept Kangana Ranaut and her sister's argument that they were busy with a wedding in the family. "We could not come because a wedding was on. That is why she has sent the statements," argued their lawyer.

The judges replied: "Whatever, you have to honour the summons."

The High Court also questioned why sedition charges had been applied on Kangana Ranaut. "Are you treating citizens of the country like this? 124A?" Justice Shinde asked, referring to the sedition charge.

"What we propose to do is, we will grant you time. We will grant the petitioners (Kangana and her sister) protection from arrest and let them appear before police when they come in January," said the judges.

The Mumbai police lawyer questioned: "Let them come ASAP if they want protection. What is so special about them that they should wait till January?"

The sisters have been accused by the police in a First Information Report of making objectionable comments on social media aimed at provoking communal tension. Ms Ranaut and her sister skipped a third summons to appear before Mumbai Police yesterday and today.

The sisters were summoned twice before - on October 26 and 27 and on November 9 and 10 - but they did not appear before the police. They had said through their lawyer that they were busy with their brother's wedding in Himachal Pradesh till November 15.