Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel Again Asked To Appear Before Mumbai Police

Kangana Ranaut has had a running fued with the Maharashtra government and police for a few months now.

The Mumbai police have issued a notice to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel to appear before them on November 10 and November 11 in connection with a case of allegedly promoting enmity between communities through their remarks.

A case has been filed against the actor at the Bandra station for alleged provocative speech.

Earlier, on October 21 the duo was issued a notice asking them to appear before officials to record statements in the case. However, Ms Ranaut's lawyer had responded then saying she was in Himachal Pradesh and busy with the wedding preparations of her cousin brother.

This second notice is pursuant to Ms Ranaut's earlier response.

The Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate's court had last month ordered the police to probe a complaint filed by Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer Munawwar Ali Sayyed, referring to tweets and other statements of Ms Ranaut's and her sister's.

The police filed a case against the duo under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc), 295-A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 124-A (sedition), 34 (common intention).

Kangana Ranaut has made headlines with her row with Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena, especially following her comments on the case of Sushant Singh Rajput death earlier this year and alleged lawlessness in Mumbai.

The confrontation worsened following her comparison of the country's financial capital with Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and claims that she was "scared" to live in Mumbai. The Sena and the NCP's Anil Deshmukh then suggested that she quit living there.

The fight was also fuelled by the Mumbai civic authorities' demolition of Ms Ranaut's office in the Pali Hills area, citing 14 violations.