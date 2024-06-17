7 Deadliest Train Accidents In India In Past 3 Decades

Nearly 300 people were killed in the triple-train crash in Balasore, Odisha.

At least eight people died in a two-train collision near West Bengal's iconic hill station of Darjeeling, reflecting the need for upgraded safety systems. Kanchanjunga Express, which was on its way from Assam to Kolkata, was rammed from behind by a goods train around 9 am. Three railway staff, including the goods train loco pilot, were among the victims.

Here's the past five deadliest 5 train accidents in India:

2023: Nearly 300 people were killed and over 1,000 injured in the triple-train crash in Balasore, Odisha.

2016: The Indore-Patna Express train derailed near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, killing at least 150 passengers.

2010: Jnaneswari Express crashed into a goods train in West Bengal and killed 146 people.

2002: Kolkata-New Delhi Rajdhani plunged into the swollen Dhabi River, killing at least 120 people.

1999: At least 285 people died in a collision between two trains in West Bengal.

1998: At least 210 people died after Sealdah Express collided with a derailed train in Punjab.

1995: Over 300 died after the Kalindi Express collided with the Purushottam Express in Ferozabad near Agra.

The death count in the latest train accident will be revised once confirmed.