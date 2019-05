Kamlesh Balmiki's body had signs of injury and disfiguration. (File)

Samajwadi Party leader Kamlesh Balmiki, a former lawmaker from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, was found dead at his home on Monday.

His body had signs of injury and disfiguration.

A forensic team has reached the spot and are investigating the death, police said.

Kamlesh Balmiki was the lawmaker from Bulandshahr between 2009 and 2014.