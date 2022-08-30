Actor Kamal R Khan Arrested Over Controversial 2020 Tweet

Kamal Khan was arrested on Tuesday after he landed at the Mumbai Airport. (File)

Actor Kamal R Khan, known by his initials KRK, was today arrested for a two-year-old controversial social media post.

Mr Khan was arrested on Tuesday after he landed at the Mumbai Airport, police said. He will be presented in Mumbai's Borivali court today.

"Kamal Rashid Khan was arrested by Malad Police over his controversial tweet in 2020. He was arrested after he landed at Mumbai Airport. He will be presented before Borivali Court today," news agency ANi cited the Mumbai Police as saying.