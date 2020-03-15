Kamal Nath's Cabinet Asks Him To Decide On Trust Vote: 10 Points

Chief Minister Kamla Nath has claimed that he has the numbers to win the trust vote. After a state cabinet meeting this morning, minister and independent MLA Pradeep Jaiswal said, "We have the numbers. The Chief Minister is confident. Wait and watch".

Ahead of tomorrow's floor test, Jyotiraditya Scindia today met Union Minister and BJP leader Narendra Singh Tomar.

Later, along with the BJP's former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, they met the Solicitor General to discuss the possibility of disqualification of the 22 rebel MLAs, and their right to contest elections in future.

The Congress has moved all its MLAs to Bhopal ahead of Monday's floor test mandated by the Governor. The MLAs were lodged at a resort in Jaipur.

After a cabinet meeting called by Chief Minister Kamal Nath today, the Congress said the rebel MLAs in Bengaluru were "kidnapped" and they were not being allowed to meet their families. .

"Many of them want to come but they are not being allowed to come back. They are being terrorized. Mobile phones have been taken away," a minister said. Alleging that the matter is a national issue, the Congress said it would approach the Supreme Court.

After the Congress allegations, many of the rebel MLAs had sent videos on which they are seen professing loyalty to Mr Scindia and reiterating their reason for resigning.

Asked about this, state cabinet minister PC Sharma said, "They (the BJP) have hypnotized our MLAs". The minister had performed a tantra pooja at a local temple yesterday.

The Congress has 108 MLAs in the House, and the support of seven allied legislators. If the resignations of all 22 MLAs are accepted, the Congress's strength will come way below the new majority mark of 104, and the BJP, with 107 MLAs, can form government.