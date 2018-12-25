'Farmers Don't Need To Worry': Kamal Nath On Urea Shortage Issue

In another tweet, Kamal Nath warned officers against using force.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday assured restive farmers of finding a solution to the acute urea shortage in the state.

There have been reports of farmers not getting urea in many parts of the state even while waiting in long queues.

Kamal Nath tweeted: "Soon the urea issue will be solved. Farmers don't need to worry. With our continuous efforts, the required amount of urea will be made available."

In another tweet, he warned officers against using force on farmers who buy urea at government outlets. He also urged officers to change their mindset post Assembly polls in which Congress wrested power from BJP after 15 years.