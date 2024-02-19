Kamal Haasan To Reveal Alliance Plan In 2 Days; BJP Searches For Allies

Actor politician Kamal Haasan is set to announce his party's plans to fight Lok Sabha Polls in two days. This amid speculation he'd join the INDIA alliance, in a dramatic shift from wanting to be an alternative to the Dravidian politics in the state.

"In two days I will meet you with good news. Works for the Parliament election are going well and hoping for a good opportunity. Regarding the alliance will announce the decision in two days," Kamal Hassan said.

Earlier in September last year, DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin hinted at his party allying with Hassan's MNM ahead of the parliamentary polls.

On the other hand, no party in Tamil Nadu is joining the BJP alliance yet, after the AIADMK snapped ties following two poll defeats.

With a negligible 2.6 % vote share, the BJP is wooing smaller parties and former allies the PMK and late actor Vijayakanth's DMDK.

The PMK, with a four percent vote share, which returned to the assembly after alliance with the AIADMK in 2021, say sources is keen to return to the AIADMK for the general elections.

The DMDK seeks 14 Lok Sabha seats and a Rajya Sabha berth.

"Which alliance would we join, when and how, we wold tell you soon," said GK Mani, PMK leader.

In what could be a setback to the BJP, its ally Puthiya Tamilagam a smaller party with clout among the Scheduled Castes, is set to switch to the AIADMK.

The party also aims to rope in ousted AIADMK leaders OPS, Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran, who have very little following.

"We welcome all the political parties in Tamil Nadu," said Vanathi Srinivasan, BJP MLA.

When asked which parties does she hope would join the BJP, she said "I cannot tell names as I am accepting all parties."

In a clear sign of dwindling political fortunes for BJP in Tamil Nadu without a Dravidian ally, state chief Annamalai has ruled out contesting.

Union Minister L Murugan too says so. Already the BJP party has given him a second term in Rajya Sabha. As things stand now it appears for the Tamil Nadu BJP the Lok Sabha polls may serve only to establish its vote share.