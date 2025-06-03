"I Speak Language Of Cinema": Kamal Haasan To Film Body Amid Kannada Row

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Kamal Haasan faced backlash for remarks made at a film event, leading to calls for an apology from Karnataka officials. He clarified his statements were misunderstood, emphasising love for Kannada and unity among languages

Amid the massive row over his remarks on Kannada ahead of the release of 'Thug Life', actor Kamal Haasan has written to the state's film body and said his statement was "misunderstood" and "taken out of context" and that he knows and speaks "the language of cinema".

The letter comes on a day the Karnataka High Court warned the actor-politician and suggested that he apologise. "You have a right to speech... but not to hurt sentiments. The fundamental right of (free) speech and expression cannot be given to an extent that it hurts the sentiments of the masses. We are leaving this to you now... apologise if you have hurt anyone," the court said.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce earlier warned that 'Thug Life' won't run in Karnataka theatres if Kamal Haasan did not apologise for his "Kannada born out of Tamil" remark. "If he doesn't apologise, Thug Life won't run Karnataka. This is for sure, this is not about the industry, this is about the state. Even political parties are opposing, pro-Kannada organisations are making it clear that he has to respond. The movie's release is difficult without his apology. Our exhibitors or distributors are not ready to screen it. How can the movie release here?" the film body's president M Narasimhalu said.

In his letter addressed to Mr Narasimhalu, Kamal Haasan wrote, "It pains me that my statement at the Thug Life audio launch spoken out of genuine affection for the legendary Dr. Rajkumar's family, especially Shiva Rajkumar - has been misunderstood and taken out of context. My words were intended only to convey that we are all one and from the same family and not to diminish Kannada in any way. There is no dispute or debate on the rich legacy of Kannada language."

"Like Tamil, Kannada has a proud literary and cultural tradition that I have long admired. Throughout my career, I have cherished the warmth and affection extended to me by the Kannada-speaking community, and I say this with a clear conscience and conviction: my love for the language is genuine, and I have great respect for the love that Kannadigas have for their mother tongue," he wrote.

"My bond with Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and all languages of this land is abiding and heartfelt. I have always stood for the equal dignity of all Indian languages and remain opposed to the dominance of any one language over another, as such imbalance undermines the linguistic fabric of the Union of India," said the 70-year-old actor who has performed in films of at least six languages.

"I know and speak the language of Cinema. Cinema is a universal language that knows only love and bonding. My statement was also only to establish that bond and unity amongst all of us. It is this love and bond that my seniors taught me which I wanted to share. It is out of this love and bond that Shivanna attended the audio launch event. I really regret that Shivanna had to go through such embarrassment on account of this. But am sure our true love and respect for each other will always remain and get firmer now," he wrote.

"Cinema must remain a bridge between people never a wall that divides them. This was the intent of my statement and I never have been nor would ever want to give any room for public unrest and animosity. I sincerely hope my words are received in the spirit they were intended, and that my enduring affection for Karnataka, its people, and their language is recognised in its true light. I earnestly believe that this misunderstanding is temporary and an opportunity to reiterate our mutual love and respect," Kamal Haasan wrote in his letter.

The legendary actor had made the remarks during a promotional event for Thug Life. Kamal Haasan was interacting with superstar Shiva Rajkumar when he made the remarks. In his petition to the high court, Kamal Haasan said the backlash was "unwarranted and based on a deliberate misinterpretation".

The actor's remarks had drawn strong responses from Karnataka leaders cutting across party lines. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Kannada language has a long history and that Mr Hassan "doesn't know about it. Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra demanded an apology. "One must love their mother tongue, but flaunting arrogance in its name is a mark of cultural bankruptcy. Especially for artists, it is essential to possess the ethos of respecting every language," he said.

Kamal Haasan has earlier said he has no plan to apologise. "It is a democracy. I believe in law and justice. My love for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala is true. Nobody will suspect it except for those who have an agenda. I've been threatened earlier too, and if I am wrong, I would apologise, if I'm not, I won't," he has said.