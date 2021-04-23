Kamada Ekadashi 2021: Time, Significance And Puja Vidhi Of Ekadashi Vrat

Know all about Kamada Ekadashi today

Today is Kamada Ekadashi.The Chaitra Shukla Paksha Ekadashi is known as Kamada Ekadashi. Shukla Paksha is the Full Moon phase in the Hindu calendar. This Ekadashi Vrat is one of the most auspicious among the 23 Ekadashi Vrats in a year. Kamada Ekadashi falls on the 11th day of the Shukla Paksh. On Kamada Ekadashi, people who observe the vrat offer prayers to Lord Vishnu for the god's blessings and affection.

Kamada Ekadashi Tithi and Muhurat or time

Kamada Ekadashi Tithi began at 11:35 PM on April 22

Kamada Ekadashi Tithi ends at 9:47 PM on April 23

Ekadashi Parana Time is between 5:09 AM and 7:43 AM

On Parana day Dwadashi end moment is 7:17 PM

(source: drikpanchang.com)

The Parana moment refers to the time when the Ekadashi vrat is broken. Ekadashi Parana is usually done after sunrise on next day. Staunch devotees of Lord Vishni fasts on two days of Ekadashi and Dwadashi. The most auspicious time to break the fast is the Pratahkal or morning hours.

Kamada Ekadashi Puja Vidhi