Kaladan Project To Be Ready By 2027, Will Benefit Northeast: Union Minister

The distance between Mizoram's Aizawl and West Bengal's Kolkata will be shortened by 700 km by 2027, as India with the help of Myanmar will be able to operationalise the Kaladan Multi Modal Transit Transport Project (KMMTTP) by then, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Monday.

The KMMTTP will be India's alternative to the 'Chicken's Neck' - a small strip of land in Bengal's Siliguri that connects India's northeast region with the rest of the country - and help bypass Bangladesh.

Mr Sonowal said the Shipping Ministry has invested Rs 1,000 crore in developing the waterways of the project, while other agencies are taking care of the rest.

"There is no transformation without transportation," Mr Sonowal said. "Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project is the result of India Myanmar Friendship Treaty. This is a strategic initiative to enhance connectivity between India's northeast and Myanmar. It is set to be fully operational by 2027."

He said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the northeast stands at the heart of Bharat's development agenda.

"Empowered by Modi ji's transformative 'Act East' policy, this once landlocked region is now poised for direct and shorter access to international sea routes. The swift execution of the Sittwe port in Myanmar is a testament to this commitment," the Union minister said.

Once fully operational, the region will unlock new trade opportunities not just for northeast India, but also for Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar by connecting them with Southeast Asia, Mr Sonowal added.

The Kaladan River is 159 km till Myanmar's Paletwa and from there it is another 110 km by road to Mizoram, Mr Sonowal said, adding the road is under construction and will be completed by 2027.

Sittwe port and the Kaladan project will also immensely benefit Tripura by way of significant reduction in transportation time and logistics cost. Major cargo for export for Sittwe port i.e. exports from Myanmar include rice, timber, fish, seafood, petroleum products, garments and textiles.

The major cargo for import for Sittwe port i.e. imports by Myanmar include construction material such as cement, steel and bricks, among others.