After 'Provocative' Song Played Outside Mosque In Karnataka, Case Filed

Police said further investigation is on. (Representational)

Kalaburagi Police in Karnataka have registered a case against the organisers of a Ganesh Mandali and the DJ owner for allegedly playing a provocative song in front of a mosque.

According to police, the incident happened during the Ganesh Visarjan procession on September 10, when a song, which was allegedly provocative in nature, was played in front of Mahibas Masjid, near the Super Market Area around 2 am.

The case has been registered at the Brahampaur Police Station. The accused are Tukaram Mahendrakar, Ambresh Bhovi, two commoners, and one DJ owner named Saleem, according to the FIR. Some others have also been booked by the police.

The accused have been booked under sections 295(A), 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and sections 31 and 103 of the Karnataka Police Act, the police said.

Further investigation is underway in the case.