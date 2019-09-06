Mumbai Student Climbs 6,262-Metre Peak In Ladakh

Kaamya Karthikeyan has already scaled the highest peaks in Africa, Europe and Australia

Kaamya Karthikeyan, a student of Navy Children School, Mumbai, and daughter of a Naval officer, summited her second ''above 6,000 m'' peak, Mt Mentok Kangri II, 6,262 meters (20,544 feet), overlooking the Tso Moriri lake in Ladakh on August 24.

Ms Karthikeyan had climbed another ''above 6,000 m'' peak, Mt Stok Kangri, in August 2017, becoming the youngest in the world to do so, a defence spokesperson said on Thursday.

Her mission is to conquer the highest peaks in every continent and ski to both Poles, he said.

She has already scaled the highest peaks in Africa, Europe and Australia and is preparing to take on Mt Aconcagua (6962 m), the highest peak of South America, he added.

