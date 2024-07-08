Free Liquor At BJP MP's Post-Poll Event Sparks Political Row In Karnataka

Visuals of the event showed liquor bottles being distributed among people

Crate after crate of liquor bottles, long queues of men waiting for their turn and police providing security at the event -- a thanskgiving event organised by supporters of Karnataka BJP MP and former minister K Sudhakar has drawn criticism for free and public distribution of liquor.

The Chikkballapur MP's supporters organised the event to thank people for his victory in the recently-held general election. BJP's K Sudhakar defeated Congress MS Raksha Ramaiah by a margin of more than 1.6 lakh votes.

Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar said BJP national president JP Nadda must issue a clarification. "I don't want the local leaders to... I want the BJP national president to issue a clarification," he said, adding that "this is the culture of the BJP".

Asked if the state government will take steps in this matter under the state excise policy, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "That is the next point. First, let the party answer."

Visuals from the event show long queues and rush among people to collect liquor bottles. What's bizarre is that Mr Sudhakar had written to the local police ahead of the event, seeking police deployment for the event. And this letter mentioned that food and liquor will be served at the event. A big question then is why the event was allowed and cops deployed.

Commenting on the row over liquor distribution, CN Ashwath Narayan, former minister and BJP MLA said, "We can't blame anybody unless this is properly looked into. If there is a system, the government would have fixed responsibility. If the government feels whatever has happened (is wrong), let them take action."