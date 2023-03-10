Mega Protest By KCR's Daughter K Kavitha Today In Delhi

K Kavitha, senior leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), is holding a hunger strike in New Delhi today demanding the introduction of Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament.

Leaders of several opposition parties, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party, are expected to participate in Ms Kavitha's day-long protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

This comes a day before her questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam.

Ms Kavitha, who is also the daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, had yesterday said that 18 parties have extended support to her protest.