'Reputation Hit, Privacy Invaded': K Kavitha In Letter To Delhi Court

A Delhi court today extended the judicial custody of BRS leader K Kavitha's till April 23 in judicial custody. She was arrested on March 15 in the Delhi liquor policy case.

Ms Kavitha, in a letter to the court, said that the investigation by central agencies - which she referred to as a "media trial" - has hit her reputation and invaded her privacy.

"I'm a victim. My personal and political reputation has been targeted. My mobile phone is displayed on all television channels, directly invading my privacy," she said in the the letter which was read out in the court by her lawyer.

"I have cooperated with the agencies and given all the bank account details. I will hand over all the mobile phones which the ED claim that I have destroyed," Ms Kavitha said.

While leaving the court, the BRS leader said that the case against her "won't stand the test of time.

""This is a case completely based on the statement. It is a political case. This is a case of targeting the opposition parties," she said.