KCR's Daughter To Be Questioned Again In Delhi Liquor Policy Case Tomorrow

K Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, will be questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi liquor policy money laundering case on March 9.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader was questioned by the CBI in Hyderabad for over seven hours on December 12 in connection with the case.

Ms Kavitha's summons comes one day after a Delhi court sent Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai to ED custody till March 13 and liquor baron Amandeep Dhall to judicial custody till March 21.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that Ms Kavitha is part of the "South Cartel" that benefited from kickbacks in the Delhi liquor policy case.

The policy was withdrawn last year by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government after a CBI probe was ordered by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, a representative of the BJP-led government at the centre.

The ED and the CBI have both alleged that several irregularities were committed while modifying the liquor policy with kickbacks from the "South Cartel" lobby.

The group allegedly comprised Ms Kavitha, Magunta Srinivasalu Reddy, an MP from Andhra Pradesh's ruling YSR Congress, and Sarath Reddy of Aurobindo Pharma.

Responding strongly to the allegations, the BRS leader had said in December last year, "Truth will prevail."

"The accusations against me are completely bogus and false. Only time will prove my sincerity. It's a political vendetta of BJP, as they fear BRS Party Chief CM KCR's exposing their anti-farmer and pro-capitalist policies," she said.

AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, another accused in the case, has been lodged at Tihar jail after a CBI court remanded him to 14-day judicial custody till March 20.