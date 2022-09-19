Telangana Girl With No Name Meets KCR, Gets One After 9 Years

The Chief Minister and his wife also handed over presents to the couple and their daughter

A nine-year-old girl from Telangana, who did not have a name so far, finally got one after she met Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao with her parents yesterday.

The parents, Suresh and Anitha, are had actively participated in the Telangana statehood movement led by Mr Rao, popularly known as KCR. When their daughter was born in 2013, they wanted her to be named by KCR. The wish remained unfulfilled for nine years, during which the girl had no name.

Madhusudhana Chary, a member of the legislative council from Telangana Rashtra Samithi and a former Assembly Speaker, recently came to know about this. He then brought the couple and the child to Pragathi Bhavan, the official residence of the Telangana Chief Minister.

On hearing about the matter, Chief Minister KCR couple greeted Suresh and Anita and named the nine-year-old 'Mahati'.

The Chief Minister and his wife also handed over presents to the couple and their daughter and announced that financial assistance for Mahati's education.

Suresh's family, touched by the Chief Minister's gesture, expressed their gratitude.