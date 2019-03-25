Jyotiraditya Scindia's Wife For Gwalior Seat, Congress Leaders Propose

Congress leaders have proposed the name of Priyadarshini Raje Scindia as a candidate from the Gwalior

Gwalior Congress leaders have proposed the name of party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia's wife, Priyadarshini Raje Scindia, as a candidate from the Gwalior Lok Sabha seat.

"Our Congress leaders from Gwalior's urban and rural committees together have passed the proposal to field Priyadarshini Raje Scindia from Gwalior Lok Sabha seat," Madhya Pradesh Minister Lakhan Singh told media here.

The proposal will now be sent to Congress president Rahul Gandhi for approval.

Ashok Singh, who represented Congress from the Gwalior seat for three times in a row in past elections, was not present in the committee meeting.

In Madhya Pradesh, the elections will be held on April 29, May 6, 12 and 19.

