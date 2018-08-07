Justices Indira Banerjee, Vineet Saran, KM Joseph Take Oath In Top Court

The new Supreme Court judges were administered the oath by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra

The Supreme Court has three new judges after Justices Indira Banerjee, Vineet Saran and KM Joseph were sworn in this morning. The Chief Justice of India, Dipak Mishra, administered the oath to the new judges. The swearing in ceremony was shadowed by a controversy over the order in which the judges were sworn in.

A group of judges yesterday met the Chief Justice and raised their objections to Justice Joseph being listed at number 3 in the government order on the oath ceremony despite his name being the first to be recommended by the Supreme Court collegium or panel of top judges who decide on appointments.

The judges accused the government of interference and trying to alter the seniority of Justice Joseph, whose 2016 decision to cancel President's Rule in Uttarakhand had helped restore the Congress government in the state.

The opposition echoed the allegations in parliament. Shortly before the oath this morning, Congress leader Kapil Sibal called it a "black day in the history of the court."

Justice K M Joseph 's downgrade in his elevation to the Supreme Court today will be marked as a black day in the history of the Court .



Smacks of arrogance of Government and capitulation by Court .



The Judiciary needs to do some soul searching . - Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) August 7, 2018

The chief justice had assured the group that he would talk to the government. The government, however, stayed firm by its order and asserted that Justice Joseph was far below the other two judges in the all-India seniority list, based on when he became a high court judge.

Advertisement

The Press Trust of India quoted highly-placed sources in the Supreme Court as saying that "nothing much can be done at this stage and the concerns raised by some of the apex court judges would be discussed after the three judges are sworn in".

Justice KM Joseph's elevation to the Supreme Court capped a protracted stand-off with the government

The row is little more than an ego battle, say sources, given that none of the three judges are in line to become Chief Justice.

With three new judges on board, the Supreme Court now has 25, still six short of its required strength. Also, for the first time, there are now three women judges in the Supreme Court -- Justices R Banumathi, Indu Malhotra and Indira Banerjee.

Justice Joseph's elevation to the Supreme Court capped a protracted stand-off, with the government sending back his file with objections while going ahead with the appointment of another judge, Justice Indu Malhotra. The government was forced to accept Justice Joseph's elevation after the collegium reiterated its decision.