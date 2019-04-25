Justice NV Ramana Drops Out Of Panel Probing 'Conspiracy' Against Chief Justice

Justice NV Ramana won't be part of the panel probing alleged conspiracy case against the Chief Justice

Justice NV Ramana, one of the three judges of the panel formed to look into the sex harassment allegations against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, stepped down today after the woman involved raised objections to his inclusion.

In a letter to the court last night, the woman -- a former employee of the top court -- had said Justice Ramana is a family friend of the Chief Justice and is close to him. So he must recuse himself from the panel, she said. The panel, she also added, should have more women judges.

The panel was formed on Tuesday after a meeting of the full court, attended by all judges except the Chief Justice. Justice SA Bobde - next in seniority to Justice Gogoi -- had picked the members. He is to head the panel, the third judge is Indira Banerjee.

About the selection of the other two members of the panel, Justice Bobde had said, "I picked Justice Ramana because he is next to me in seniority and Justice Banerjee because she is a woman judge".

The former employee of the top court had made the allegations last week in an affidavit sent to several judges.

Chief Justice Gogoi has denied the allegations, saying the independence of the judiciary is "under threat" and it was being made a "scapegoat". Alleging a conspiracy, he said, "There has to be bigger force behind this, they want to deactivate office of Chief Justice".

