Top Court Judge To Sing At Kerala Relief Event, Chief Justice To Attend

Chief Justice of India Justice Dipak Misra will be the chief guest at the function, where Justice Joseph would sing two songs -- one each in Malayalamand Hindi.

All India | | Updated: August 25, 2018 19:15 IST
Justice KM Joseph would sing two songs -- one each in Malayalamand Hindi.

New Delhi: 

After Supreme Court judges took the lead and contributed to Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund, Justice KM Joseph would on Monday sing at a function organised to help the flood-affected people.

Chief Justice of India Justice Dipak Misra will be the chief guest at the function, where Justice Joseph would sing two songs -- one each in Malayalam and Hindi. 

The function has been organied by journalists covering the Supreme Court. 

It would be for the first time in recent memory when a top court judge would sing at a function, which will also include a performance by playback singer Mohit Chauhan.

The function, being held in the auditorium of Indian Society for International Law, will also see Bharatnatyam presentations by Bhadra Sinha and Gowripriya S. 

Bhadra Sinha is also a journalist covering Supreme Court. 

Budding classical dancer Keertana Harish, too, will give a dance performance.

