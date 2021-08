Justice BV Nagarathna will be the first woman to become the Chief Justice of India in 2027.

Led by Chief Justice NV Ramana, the Supreme Court collegium has recommended the name of nine judges for the elevation to the top court.

Justice BV Nagarathna, who is presently a judge with the Karnataka High Court, has also been recommended by the collegium. Justice Hima Kohi and Justice Bela Trivedi are the other two women judges in the list of recommendations.