Jungle-Raj: Mayawati On Manhandling of BJP Lawmaker In Aligarh, Demands Probe

BSP chief Mayawati demanded probe into BJP MLA's manhandling in "public interest". (File)

Sharpening her attack against the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government, especially the state of law and order, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati said the alleged manhandling of a ruling party lawmaker at a police station in Aligarh was "worrying" and demanded thorough investigation into the incident in "public interest".

"Law and order is dying in Uttar Pradesh... It is clear from such frequent jungle raj-like incidents, especially in matters of crime control and law and order, as to what the difference is between SP and BJP governments. The government needs to pay proper attention to this. It is the BSP's advice in public interest," the former chief minister said, demanding "strict action against the guilty".

According to the local policemen, there was a spat between police officials, including Station House Officer Anuj Kumar Saini, and BJP MLA from Iglas, Rajkumar Sahyogi, after the latter allegedly misbehaved with them.

Mr Sahyogi has alleged that he was manhandled at the Gonda police station where he went to protest against a case filed against a Vishva Hindu Parishad member.

Wednesday's incident also led to a protest by local BJP workers outside the police station.

Though officer Saini was suspended, ASP (rural) transferred and a detailed investigation ordered on directions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his political rivals have used the incident to criticize, what they say, is the party's apparent loss of handle on things.

Yesterday, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav also sought a probe into the manhandling and what the MLA said that it led to a fight. "The condition under the BJP's rule is such that the BJP's own MLA is alleging that he was thrashed by police...," Mr Yadav tweeted in Hindi with the hashtag "NoMoreBJP".

(With inputs from agencies)