Judges Upset With Centre Over Altering Justice KM Joseph's Seniority

Justice KM Joseph's appointment was cleared by the government after much back and forth

Several judges of the Supreme Court are upset with the government for altering the seniority of Justice KM Joseph in his appointment notification, which was cleared by the government last week after much back and forth.

One of the judges told NDTV that they are planning to meet the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and lodge a formal complaint to the centre about the interference.

The government notification places Justice Joseph below two Judges -- Justices Indira Banerjee and Vineet Saran.

"It is a blatant interference by the government," one of the judges told NDTV.

"Justice Joseph's name was sent first and reiterated by the collegium and his name should have been first in the appointment notification. But his name is the third, making him junior to the other two judges," said the judge who asked not to be named.

Justices Indira Banerjee and Vineet Saran were recommended after Justice Joseph, he added.