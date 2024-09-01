JP Nadda Questions Delay In Release Of Report Amid Kerala #MeToo Row

The BJP today spoke up on the massive controversy over the Hema Committee report on sexual harassment in the Malayalam movie industry, with party chief JP Nadda hinting that the Left government in Kerala is complicit in it. Speaking at an internal meeting of the party in Kerala's Palakkad, Mr Nadda questioned the delay in the release of the Hema Committee report.



"Why is the delay in giving justice on the Hema Committee report? What is stopping them? What is holding you (up)? Because you are part and parcel if it," he said.

The Malayalam film industry is facing a major crisis after the Justice Hema Committee report on harassment faced by women in the industry was made public earlier this month. It contains accounts alleging harassment, exploitation, and ill-treatment of women professionals. It was followed by a spate of allegations from various women artistes and other workers.

The government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter. "The SIT has been strengthened by including additional women officers. All related cases registered at local police stations are to be handed over to the SIT for further investigation," the Kerala Police have said in a statement.