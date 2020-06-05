On Camera, Rajasthan Cop Pins Down Man Using Knee In Fight Over Mask

A constable is seen kneeling on the man to restrain him and beating him while the other holds his arm

A policeman is seen pinning down a man with his knee and beating him in Rajasthan's Jodhpur in a video that has been compared by many to the George Floyd case in the US. The man was beaten allegedly for not wearing a mask.

The man is also seen hitting back as two policemen round on him in the mobile phone video being shared on social media.

One of the constables is seen kneeling on the man to restrain him and beating him while the other cop holds his arm.

The incident took place in front of a theatre on Thursday. The police claim the constables reacted after being attacked by the man, Mukesh Kumar Prajapat, who, they claim, has a history of aggression. He was produced in court today and sent to custody on charges of obstructing policemen from doing their duty.

"He wasn't wearing a mask and got into a fight with policemen. He even tore their uniform. A case has been registered," said a police officer in Pratap Nagar.

As the country fights the rapid rise in coronavirus cases, masks have been made mandatory by several states. When the two constables confronted Prajapat, he allegedly hit back at them and threatened them.

The police claimed there was an old case against Prajapat, who was accused by his father of damaging his eye.

The incident was compared by many on social media to the police brutality on George Floyd, a black man who died after an officer pinned him to the ground with his knee in Minneapolis.

#GeorgeFloyd moment for Congress In Jodhpur,Rajasthan police place their knee on the neck of a man pic.twitter.com/orFAquVkwF — Chayan Chatterjee (@Satyanewshi) June 5, 2020

In the Rajasthan incident, the police claimed the man started hitting them while they were waiting for a van to take him away.