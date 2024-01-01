'Job Scam' Busted In Bihar For Offering Rs 13 Lakh To Impregnate Women

The Bihar racket under the name of "All India Pregnant Job Service" (Representational)

Eight people have been arrested in Bihar for allegedly offering up to Rs 13 lakh to men for impregnating women who could not conceive.

They ran the racket under the name of "All India Pregnant Job Service", the police said

The arrests have been made in Bihar's Nawada.

Police said the accused would contact men through WhatsApp and social media offering them an oppurtunity to earn lakhs in return for their "service."

The interested men were asked to pay a registration fee of Rs 799. Once they would register, the gang gave them some photographs, asking them to pick a woman of their choice whom they wished to impregnate.

They were then asked to deposit a security amount of Rs 5 to 20,000 depending on how "attractive the woman was."

"The men were told that they will be given Rs 13 lakh if the woman gets pregnant. They were promised a consolation price of Rs 5 lakh even if they failed to impregnate the woman,"said Kalyan Anand, Superintendent of Police, Nawada.

The arrested were made after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Bihar police conducted a raid in Nawada.

Police have recovered mobile phones and a printer from premises, officials said, adding that efforts are on to trace the remaining accused - including the mastermind.

Kalyan Anand said the men are part of a countrywide cyber syndicate.