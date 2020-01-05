Mob Attack At JNU: A Timeline Of Events Before The Violence

JNU students are protesting the administration's decision to hike the hostel fee for over two months.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday evening transformed into a battleground after a masked mob barged into the campus and attacked students with sticks and stones. Several students and teachers have received injuries in the attack. JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, who was hit on the head, has been sent to AIIMS for treatment. The attack took place hours after a scuffle broke out between two groups of students over the online semester registration process.

JNU students are protesting the administration's decision to hike the hostel fee for over two months. Academic and administrative activities have been halted over the protest. A few days ago, sources say, the online registration process for the next semester and hostel premises had begun; and around 2200 students have completed registration by this morning.

The two groups came face-to-face today after the students from the Left parties went into the computer room and disconnected cables to stop the registration process. After a scuffle broke out, police were called in by the university administration.

In the evening, a mob of masked people attacked the students and teachers. The JNUSU has alleged the complicity of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad or ABVP, the student body linked to the BJP, in the attack. The ABVP has alleged that their members were attacked by leftist students.

In a message, the JNU administration appealed for calm. "The JNU Administration has called the police to maintain order. Efforts are being made to tackle the miscreants," read a message from the Registrar.

On Saturday, the JNU administration had claimed students agitating over the hostel fee hike "intimidated" the technical staff to hamper the registration process. The JNU students' union had said the administration used "masked" security guards to attack students, news agency PTI had reported.