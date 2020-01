JNU Vice-Chancellor Sets Up 5-Member Committee To Probe Attack On Campus

Hostels inside JNU campus was ransacked by masked mob on January 5 (File)

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar has set up a committee of five members to inquire into the incident of violence that took place on the campus on January 5.

According to a notice issued by the registrar Dr Pramod Kumar, the committee consists of Professor Sushant Mishra, Professor Mazhar Asif, Professor Sudheer Pratap Singh, Professor Santosh Sukla, Dr Bhaswati Das.

"The Chief Security Officer shall coordinate and assist the committee. The committee shall submit its report at the earliest," the statement read.

On January 5, more than 30 students of the university and teachers, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered JNU, ransacked the campus and attacked students and professors with sticks and iron rods.

The JNU administration and politicians, cutting across party lines, condemned the attack on students and teachers and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators.